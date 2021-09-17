Silly ness

New brand names for the vaccines have been approved at the request of the drug companies.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been dubbed Comirnaty, which the company says represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.

The Moderna vaccine will go by SpikeVax and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.

Health Canada points out the vaccines themselves are not changing — only the names are.

The new names are already being used for promotional purposes in the EU and the United States.

— Canadian Press