Silly ness

New brand names for the vaccines have been approved at the request of the drug companies.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been dubbed Comirnaty, which the company says represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.
The Moderna vaccine will go by SpikeVax and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.
Health Canada points out the vaccines themselves are not changing — only the names are.
The new names are already being used for promotional purposes in the EU and the United States.
— Canadian Press
