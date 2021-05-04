Signs of our times – Managing Editor to run for Penticton councillor seat

James Miller has announced his candidacy for city council in the June 19 by-election.

A five-minute video was posted online Tuesday, May 4 where Miller briefly outlines his platform and the reasons why he’s running in the byelection. He and his campaign manager will file nomination papers on Tuesday morning at Penticton City Hall.

Miller, 55, has been the managing editor of The Penticton Herald from 2008-present, minus a two-and-a-half year tenure in Kelowna as managing editor and director of content for the Kelowna Daily Courier and valley editor of Okanagan Newspaper Group. He previously managed weekly newspapers in Spruce Grove/Stony Plain, Alta. As a member of The Canadian Press, he has had his work published nation-wide, most recently a Page 1 photo in the Ottawa Citizen of Mayor John Vassilaki presented a bravery medal to Patrick Coburn.

He prides himself on being a huge booster of Penticton and is visible in the community. Knowledge of municipal issues for the past four city councils, Miller believes, would make him an asset for city council.

“I’ve never been afraid to ask the hard questions and to stand up for my community, especially our youth and seniors” Miller said. “I will go from asking the hard questions to providing the public with good answers as a city councillor if elected on June 19,” Miller said.

(If elected, Miller plans on staying with The Herald but will not write or editorialize on any council business, leaving that up to other journalists. All Herald coverage of the byelection has been outsourced to independent freelance journalists.)

The by election is June 19 with advance polls beginning on June 9. Due to the pandemic, there is also a vote-by-mail option. The nomination period runs from May 4-14.

To view the video announcement (that’s being posted on May 4, 2021 at 6 a.m.) visit Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=miller4penticton