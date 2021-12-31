Shuttered – website goes black – film at eleven

Well almost time to close the doors at Oliver Daily News but we will not go out without some fireworks…. but mainly a lot of thank yous and memories.

Hard to start as so many people have helped me and contributed – most for free and a little bit of recognition for their talent.

To his surprise I will start with Roy Wood of Osoyoos a retired journalist in BC and Alberta – a former Managing Editor of the Edmonton Journal… an award winning writer.

I hired Roy at a nominal fee because he enjoyed the pin money in his retirement and doing the beat. Thank you Roy for you contributions to ODN.

The many writers who contributed including Henry Wiebe, Pat Whalley, Fred Steele, Bill Unwin, Rick Knodel and Jessica Murphy. All of them – great people with tremendously catchy stories.

The daily news is known for its pictures, photographs – the true art-form of capture.

Paul Eby, Audrey MacNaughton, Jeremy Cook, Julie Martineau, John Chapman, Nancy Falkus Overton, Robert Sieben, Gail Bariskill, Paul Johnson Edwin Dukes and a list that goes ….on and on. For a complete look at the galleries look to www.southokanaganphotos.today

Thanks to James Miller and Joe Fries at the Penticton Herald – we cooperated whenever we could do it journalistically.

Even Frank Stariha for poking me on occasion and Lyonel Doherty who kept me as competitive as I could be at my elder age.

A sad note in 2021 as people I knew well enough – like Rob, Bharbara, Ken, Anthea, Melvin, Dorothy/Dennis, Chris, Marie/Todd, Dot, Dennis K. Margaret passed this year and the community has suffered a large loss.

And a final note on me: will be 75 in mid January. Time for a change – have not had a holiday/vacation for ten years – chained to the “puter” ranting away.

Going to write a book – not a tell all …..but a Life well ‘Worthit’.

The chance to grow up in a big family in Oliver – working hard at so many experience levels (60+ years) and hopefully grasping what life is all about.

I was raised maternally with lots of grandmothers, aunts, mothers, god mothers – my dad brought home the bacon but was not really there for me in a child’s development. And the result was a singular person who didn’t like the label ‘queer’ and designed a professional life of public service and a desire to be heard on local issues. I think I did that with service at the Town of Oliver, RDOS and 30 years attending on my friends/clients in Community Living.

That in a capsule is it. The book has to be more interesting. The history of BC radio, politics in the province, the importance of water, not just quality but quantity. My interface with these subjects and some amazing characters met along the way.

Au Revoir