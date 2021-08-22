Should the government provide more walk in clinics?

B.C. had a fantastic growth in people going out and getting vaccinated, but now we’re kind of stagnating.
B.C.’s latest update showed 74.3 per cent of eligible people and 66.8 per cent of the province’s entire population (including ineligible children) are fully vaccinated.
New COVID-19 cases have been surging in B.C., where the Delta variant now makes up an estimated 97 per cent of cases, driven by an outbreak in the interior where vaccinations have lagged the rest of the province.
On Friday, B.C. reported 129 people in hospital and 59 people
in critical or intensive care, an increase of 50 per cent over the week prior.
Question: Is IHA doing enough with walk in clinics to increase the level of vaccinations?
Question: Why are some Health Care Workers protesting mandatory vaccinations?
Question: Why is 25 percent of the population wary of the “jab”?
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Walk in Clinics are overloaded because it is difficult to get Doctors to open an expensive Practice with overheads and taxes.
Health Care Workers are average people so some of them will have the same fears and attitudes as all the other “naysayers”. There are Doctors who have cried; “don’t trust the vaccines” and many believe what they hear.
25 percent of the population are wary of the “jab” because they have gleaned their information from a Social Media fraught with erroneous information or, they have heard tales from friends who have had experiences which may or may not be related to the Covid crisis. (Example: I had a Flu shot and developed Flu.
Reason? They already had the virus in their system because they did not get their vaccination soon enough.
Publisher: I guess I must be more descriptive, accurate, on the nose when I argue with you.
Walk in Clinics I was talking about for covid 19 jabs – maybe a bus – one a one a day visita to Rock Creek, Midway, Bridesville, Baldy Village, Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos etc. Each hospital in the local area – Princeton, Penticton, Oliver should offer a test and a jab. Stupid in MHO that we have to set up in a curling rink or a legion make people go through the bureaucracy that GOV loves so much.
IHA stop blaming the people – get with a program that works for the hesitants. AND the more they are insulted the firmer they believe the government serves the government NOT them.