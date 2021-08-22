Should the government provide more walk in clinics?

B.C. had a fantastic growth in people going out and getting vaccinated, but now we’re kind of stagnating.

B.C.’s latest update showed 74.3 per cent of eligible people and 66.8 per cent of the province’s entire population (including ineligible children) are fully vaccinated.

New COVID-19 cases have been surging in B.C., where the Delta variant now makes up an estimated 97 per cent of cases, driven by an outbreak in the interior where vaccinations have lagged the rest of the province.

On Friday, B.C. reported 129 people in hospital and 59 people

in critical or intensive care, an increase of 50 per cent over the week prior.

