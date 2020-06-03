Shots fired – Oliver, 3 men arrested

File # 2020-2462
Three men have been arrested for firearms offences in Oliver, BC. One also facing drug related charges.
On June 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm, Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP responded to multiple shots being fired near a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver, BC. Officers located spent shell casings on the ground and apprehended 3 adult men.
A search warrant was executed on the residence where police seized two assault style semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Comments
Ed Pedersen says
It’s my understanding that the individual was not a licensed firearms owner and likely the firearms are unlicensed also. Just another case where legal firearms owners will get a bad rap when it should show that illegal firearms access is the problem, not legal responsible firearms owners.
Publisher: Agree Ed – this is a case of illegal gun possession – not wanting to debate what type of guns they are.