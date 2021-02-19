Shots fired – man injured – taken to hospital for treatment

The shots fired incident (February 7th) has been investigated with conflicting reports.

Numerous callers reported hearing shots in the area, separate from the fireworks that did occur earlier in the night.

A search of the area and interviews with area residents did not result in any evidence being located to either support or dissuade that there were shots fired.

On Saturday morning (February 13th) a 28 year old male arrived at the South Okanagan General Hospital with non life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his arm. He has provided conflicting accounts of the incident that continue to be followed up on by our investigators.

“I have been in constant contact with Chief and Council of the OIB to determine exactly what occurred early Saturday morning”.

Don Wrigglesworth, Sgt RCMP

Oliver Detachment

Title: Oliver RCMP respond to reports of shots fired

The Oliver RCMP are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired from a residence in a neighbourhood on the Osoyoos Indian Band. (Last year a young man shot and killed at this location)

On February 7th, 2021 shortly after 2:00 a.m., the Oliver RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Road in Oliver. Police located a number of intoxicated individuals and seized a firearm from a vehicle at the scene. Two men, a 28 year-old of the residence and a 25 year-old from Penticton both with minor injuries to their faces, were located by police but it was determined the injuries were the result of a consensual fight and there was no indication of anyone being injured or any property damaged from gun shots.

The initial investigation proved challenging as the 28 year-old man became confrontational with police. Further investigation reported fireworks being lit off throughout the night in the area. Although one firearm was seized, evidence has yet to show whether the gun was fired or whether it was the noise of fireworks that people heard. (RCMP refused to confirm whether this firearm was discharged with 24 hours of the incident)