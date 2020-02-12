Shots fired – man arrested in Oliver

Oliver

2020-02-12 10:29 PST

File # 2020-02-12

Police arrest man after shots fired outside pub in Oliver.

On February 9, 2020 the Oliver RCMP received a report shots had been fired outside of a pub on Main Street. The incident occurred at 1130pm on February 8 but was not reported until the following morning. Witnesses advise they observed a man inside the pub who had been showing other patrons a handgun. Shortly after the man departed, 5-6 shots were heard in the parking lot and the same man was witnessed to be randomly shooting the gun into the air. Bullet casings were later located on the ground.

On February 11, Oliver RCMP identified and arrested a 50 year old man of Oliver, BC. He faces several potential charges including careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The firearm has been seized.