Shots fire, firearm seized, blood on faces caused by fighting

Title: Oliver RCMP respond to reports of shots fired

The Oliver RCMP are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired from a residence in a neighbourhood on the Osoyoos Indian Band.

On February 7th, 2021 shortly after 2:00 a.m., the Oliver RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Road in Oliver. Police located a number of intoxicated individuals and seized a firearm from a vehicle at the scene. Two men, a 28 year-old of the residence and a 25 year-old from Penticton both with minor injuries to their faces, were located by police but it was determined the injuries were the result of a consensual fight and there was no indication of anyone being injured or any property damaged from gun shots.

The initial investigation proved challenging as the 28 year-old man became confrontational with police. Further investigation reported fireworks being lit off throughout the night in the area. Although one firearm was seized, evidence has yet to show whether the gun was fired or whether it was the noise of fireworks that people heard.

“I have been in contact with Chief and Council of the Osoyoos Indian Band and met with the individual who was very confrontational with the attending officers that night. The male wanted to express his sincere apologies to the officers for his behaviour,” stated Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Commander of the Oliver RCMP Detachment. “Community and Police Officer safety is paramount in these situations. Thankfully there were no serious injuries.”

Oliver RCMP continue to investigate and liaise with the Osoyoos Indian Band on this matter.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Oliver Detachment