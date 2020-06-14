Shooting on OIB Saturday?

No police release!
I am getting email, Facebook, and phone messages about a shooting last night.
Was there any serious injuries? Was there a death? – (Neighbours and visitors to OIB confirm a death occurred)
I have a location
I have a few names
I have some details and less insight into how this happens so close to all of us.
I have now visited the site.
If you have details – send them to oliverdailynews@gmail.com
Comments on ODN are moderated and most likely would not be printed.
I have contacted police detachments in Osoyoos, Oliver and Penticton.
