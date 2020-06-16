Shooting Monday in Oliver – not connected to death on OIB land Saturday

Man shot during disturbance

Police responded to a disturbance Monday in Oliver after one man was shot.

On June 15, 2020 at 5:50 pm, RCMP responded to a disturbance between two men at a house in the 5500 block of Yarrow Street, Oliver, BC. During the disturbance one man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

A 62 year old man, the resident, faces firearms charges while the injured man, a 43 year old of Oliver faces charges of mischief and dangerous driving.

Both men have been released from custody to appear in court on September 16, 2020.

This is the second shooting in Oliver in less than a week. Investigators for both cases continue to liaise with one another but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses to this event or anyone who may have information that lead to this disturbance. To speak to an investigator please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.