Shocked ! all I can say

Rob Somerville – Officer of the OK Falls Department on scene

I go back a long way with the Somerville’s

Audrye was a friend of my mom

Don Somerville ( owner and publisher of Oliver Chronicle) hired me as a cub reporter before I went on to Vancouver broadcast fame

Rob printed all my election material and stationery for Oliver Daily News 1984-2014

Rob and I discussed his children and his life, he was a quiet friend – always wanting to get home to Teresa.

He will be missed at the Times Chronicle – for sure.

Rob passed last week – a shock to many and me.

Thanks to Lyonel for allowing me to use this one public picture of Rob.

Rob’s siblings Chris Norton, Pat Somerville, Pamela Minor, Dee Petersen and Elizabeth Richens.