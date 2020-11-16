Can you help ‘Share the Spirit’ for local kids in need this Christmas?

With Halloween and Remembrance Day now past, kids all over town are joyfully and excitedly starting the countdown to Christmas. Very unfortunately, there are families in Oliver and Osoyoos who won’t be able to afford to make Christmas bright for their kids this year. Desert Sun and the Kiwanis Club of Oliver need your help to make sure that our towns’ most vulnerable kids get to celebrate the season too.

For almost 20 years, Oliver has been home to ‘Share the Spirit’, an anonymous gift hamper program that matches big-hearted sponsors (individuals, families or groups) with families in need. The need is bigger than ever this year: last year the program delivered gifts to 47 families in Oliver; this year we’re expecting applications from 60+ families in need. So far, 31 generous sponsors have stepped forward, but we know we’ll need more.

What options are there for sponsoring?

BE A CHRISTMAS ANGEL. We’ll provide you with a wish list from a local family in need; you buy and wrap items to make their Xmas bright. (You can also do a half-sponsorship if you’d rather share with another sponsor). The financial commitment is what ever you feel able to share.

COMMIT $ OR GIFT CARDS to the Share the Spirit program. Any amount is extremely appreciated. If you want to help but don’t want to shop, this is a great way to go. (Cheques to Desert Sun Counselling and Resource, tax receipts will be provided).

DONATE TOYS (new only, please), HYGIENE ITEMS, cleaning supplies or gift items that we can add to other hampers.

Who can be sponsored?

All of the families accepted for sponsorship are carefully screened and referred by the Food Bank, Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, the Boys and Girls Club or a local school. Many of the sponsored families are single parents; some are physically or mentally compromised and unable to work; many are working poor making minimum wage and struggling to get by. All are sponsored anonymously.

Show us your heart, Oliver:

Please volunteer to help Share the Spirit!

For more information about being a sponsor or receiving a gift hamper, call

Benita at 250 485 2033 or email benita@desertsun.ca.