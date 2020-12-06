Share a bear at the Cold Zone

From left to right Gary and Dale, Knights

Chris and Jordan, LCB staff

BC Liquor Stores has kicked off its annual Share-A-Bear campaign, with the goal of bringing smiles to those in need this holiday season.

Employees at each BCLS choose the groups and charities to support, to demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility in the communities they serve across the province.

This year, the staff chose the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program as their charity to support in Oliver. 50 of the teddy bears will be available to children of hamper recipients.

Over 690,000 stuffed bears have been given to charities throughout the province since the program began, more than thirty years ago.