Sexual assault in a taxi ?

Penticton RCMP File 2020-18093

“I can confirm on October 17, 2020 the Penticton RCMP received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving a cab driver and another man. A 36 year old man from Osoyoos and a 28 year old man from Penticton have been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. The matter remains under investigation.”

Jason Bayda

Info Officer for RCMP South

Commander Detachment Osoyoos

The driver is from Penticton. The second accused is from Osoyoos. Although both have been arrested, the matter is still very much under investigation. Once completed, it will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment