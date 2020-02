Time 11:20 pm Thursday

Location: Black Sage Rd (bottom of the hill – Louie Corner)

What: Discovered by a security company driving by – wood pole barriers on fire at the former entrance to back road at river. Report of gasoline or some type of liquid accelerant used to promote the fire.

Police requested to attend, Oliver Fire Department cleared the scene 37 minutes later.

No injuries, damage limited.

Vandalism? or something else.