Services rendered – Merry Christmas

A thought for our care workers.

As we are ..now.. a hot spot for Covid-19 it highlights just how important our healthcare workers are.

It is not possible to express understanding of your positions with mere words so it must suffice to say:

“I hold the deepest respect for all those who move toward danger to be of service to others who are in jeopardy and need. May you and your families be safe and may you find peace amid the turmoil.”

Thank you for your service

Area “C” Director

Rick Knodel