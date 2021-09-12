September 18th is Oliver’s 11th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive!

Every year for the past 10 years, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has generated heartwarming community support in our goal to feed the hungry. We hope that Oliverites will again rally around this effort for the Oliver Food Bank. In past years, a donation bag appears on your doorstep or doorknob, and with that bag comes an opportunity to directly support those in need in our community.

Because of the COVID-19 concerns again this year, there will be NO DOORSTEP DONATION PICK-UPS OR BAG DROP-OFFS. Instead, you can support the Oliver Food Bank and the 2021 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in any of the following ways:

1) By dropping off food donations (non-perishable), cash or cheques at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station

Street) between 9am and 2pm on the day of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive: Saturday, September 18th.

2) By mailing a donation cheque to the Oliver Food Bank, Box 405, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0.

3) By e-transferring funds to oliver.foodbank@gmail.com (donations will go directly to the Food Bank account).

4) By donating via credit card through the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive website at www.bctfooddrive.org/donate/

and clicking the DONATE NOW button or through the Canada Helps website at www.canadahelps.org.

Donations must be designated for the Oliver Food Bank.

All donations of $20.00 or more submitted directly to the Oliver Food Bank along with the donor’s name and full address are receipted for income tax purposes. Donations made by credit card through the organizations listed above are receipted for income tax purposes by those organizations.

Every month, approximately 500 people use the Oliver Food Bank to feed themselves and their families. Your generosity in supporting this effort over the last 10 years has resulted in the Oliver Food Bank receiving well over 54,000 pounds of food and thousands of dollars in funds.

This year, we are hoping to surpass $9000 in financial donations. We will be available to collect donations at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station St.) between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm on collection day: September 18th, 2021.

Thank you so much for your continued support!

For more information please visit www.bctfooddrive.org or contact Jordan Noftle at

jordannoftle@hotmail.com.

Jordan Noftle, Oliver Coordinator

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive