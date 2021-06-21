Senior editor at the Herald elected as Penticton councillor

“Well, just thank you to everyone for that overwhelming vote of confidence. It’s humbling. And thank you to the people who work so hard to get me elected. Thank you to the people who did things in their own little way, whether it was talking me up among friends or liking a post on Facebook or putting up a lawn sign,” he said.

James Miller replaces Jake Kimberley who resigned due to ill health.

Mr. Miller asked me about a conflict between a reporter and an elected official. I serve the people for 17 years and many times accused of a conflict. Each time the Town sought legal advice the lawyers continued to say NO conflict.

James will do a great job for Penticton.

Sorry about the cig in the pix Mr. Miller