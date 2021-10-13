Sen Pok Chin – basketball area almost complete – thanks!!

Thank you for your continued patience as we are finishing up 2 very large school improvement projects!

The students have been all enjoying the new concrete basketball area – everyone is so thankful to have level play space with no tripping hazards and rocks in the way! It’s wonderful to see parents and students

shooting hoops together at the start and end of the school days.

We are waiting until spring to paint the lines –apparently there is a shortage of yellow road grade paint right now!

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the following people/organizations for supporting

us on our fundraising efforts – Black Sage Butchers – cash drive, Filosophy and Eastside Grocery – sale of our student cards and Oliver Elementary School grade 1-2 class for their bottle drive.