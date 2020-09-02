Seiner on Osoyoos Lake attracts a crowd

Their is an abundance of salmon in Osoyoos Lake this year and one group the Okanagan Nation Alliance is controlling the amount that will spawn high up the river chain in a number of lakes like Vasuex, Skaha and Okanagan.

ODN was told by one that the craft looked out of place on a recreational/tourist lake – but this year many fishing boats in evidence on the north end of the lake where the fish wait for the right time and temperature to head north and procreate the gravel bottom of the natural river.

Most of the Okanagan River from Okanagan Lake to Osoyoos lake is a channel not a natural river – there are just a few spots where fish like to spawn.

