Seen this man? Robbery at Oliver’s 7-11

At 513am a 911 call was received from the Oliver 7/11 reporting a Robber .

The suspect male stated he had a gun but it was not observed. He obtained a pack of cigarettes, an energy drink and a small amount of money. There were no injuries to staff and the male departed on foot. Police Dog Services attended but was unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was approximately 5’9″ wearing a grey toque, grey two tone Fox jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

NCO i/c Oliver Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) / Government of Canada

don.wrigglesworth@rcmp-grc.gc.ca / Tel: 250-498-3422 / Fax: 250-498-1624