See poll to the right

,

Cold? – Yes it will get warmer

Snow – not much – more on the hills

Roads – slippery or well looked after?

Are you bundled up?

Is the house fuel, wood, electric, gas or (keeping you warm?)

 

Comment here or use the poll

 

Comments

  1. The weather outside delightful the snow is getting frightful, about time I guess. I am with Carolyn on preferring snow to cold. My heater is glowing rosy and we are nice and cosy. Nice insulating cover on ground so let it snow let it snow let it snow……

    Reply

  2. Temperature is bearable today, it was the evil North Wind that was the killer for the last two days. Many layers and the crazy mock fur hat for chores was needed. House is cozy thanks to my Pacific Energy stove. No reason to venture out today so cannot comment on the roads. Snow is falling much heavier than around noon South of town. If it were a choice between extreme cold and wind or snow I would take the snow!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*