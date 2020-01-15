See poll to the right

Cold? – Yes it will get warmer
Snow – not much – more on the hills
Roads – slippery or well looked after?
Are you bundled up?
Is the house fuel, wood, electric, gas or (keeping you warm?)
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
The weather outside delightful the snow is getting frightful, about time I guess. I am with Carolyn on preferring snow to cold. My heater is glowing rosy and we are nice and cosy. Nice insulating cover on ground so let it snow let it snow let it snow……
Carolyn Tipler says
Temperature is bearable today, it was the evil North Wind that was the killer for the last two days. Many layers and the crazy mock fur hat for chores was needed. House is cozy thanks to my Pacific Energy stove. No reason to venture out today so cannot comment on the roads. Snow is falling much heavier than around noon South of town. If it were a choice between extreme cold and wind or snow I would take the snow!