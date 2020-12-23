Seasons Greetings

As this year draws to a close, Mel and I want to take a minute to wish you all the Best of the Season, from

‘Our Bubble to Yours!’

We know it has not been an easy year, with great challenges and we’ve all felt the impact.

It has changed our personal lives, our work lives and the economy like never before.

We shall hope that ‘2021’ brings a much brighter beginning to our World.

If you have dreams of a holiday in the future – whether it may be sitting on a remote island, sipping coconut water, visiting Newfoundland, or wanting to see the Northern Lights please know we will be around to make your Holidays Memorable!

Watch for our exciting New Tour Updates to be posted on our ‘website’ in the New Year

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to All

Deb and Mel McCallum

Lakeside Travel in Osoyoos BC