School District #53 monthly report

Following are some off the items that were discussed at the Board of Education meeting held on

February 24, 2021.

Staff reported that the OSS grad class will be having its grad field trip locally in Kelowna. The grad

class will be renting ZipZone in Peachland, Planet Lazer and Arcade, Landmark Cinemas and Sammy J’s,

for their own use on June 4 following COVID safety protocols.

Much has been in the news regarding air filtration in facilities. Schools continue to be safe places to

work, learn and thrive under our current pandemic. Schools are controlled settings with protocols in

place including learning cohorts, physical distancing, rigorous cleaning practices, and enhanced mask

guidelines for all staff and secondary students. 96% of our student population has returned to face-toface instruction signifying the importance of school and peer connections to mental and academic

wellbeing. The Board was informed that all of our filters have been replaced with the recommended

standard MERV 13 filters. All District systems exchange air when CO2 levels reach 800 ppm. Currently,

we have a 10% fresh air exchange so our systems can keep up demands for heat. Maintenance has

also increased duct cleaning at every site. This process has been moved from our typical 3-year cycle

to a 2-year cycle.

There have been 6 exposures of COVID in our school communities to date. The health and safety of all

staff, students and families continues to be our top priority and we will work together to maintain a

healthy learning and working environment through the spring.

Staff reported on the Moose Hide Campaign. The campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous

and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children

and is a great opportunity for conversation and awareness. Individuals wear the moose hide pins to

signify a commitment to honour, respect, and protect women and children in their lives and to work

together to end violence against women and children. Students at SOSS, OSS and SESS all participated

in this annual campaign.

The Board was informed of the state of the mid-year audit and the progress of the year-end audit. As

well, the Board was updated on the progress of the selection of the next audit team.

Finally, information has been shared with schools to release to their parent communities regarding

kindergarten registration for the fall of 2021. Registration is now open in all schools for parents to

register children who will be 5 years old by December 31, 2021. These will be children born in 2016.

Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate and medical card.

Rob Zandee, Chairperson

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)