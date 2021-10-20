School District 53

 Diagnosed cases of COVID-19 increased among 5-11 year-olds in British Columbia (BC) during the first two weeks of the school year, primarily in regions with lower community vaccine coverage. The case incidence within these younger age groups peaked in late September and is now trending downward.

 The increase of COVID-19 cases in September was strongly associated with a significant increase in testing among children. The increase in testing may be attributed, at least in part, to an increase in circulation of other respiratory viruses with similar symptom presentation.

 Serious outcomes from COVID-19 infections continue to be rare among all school-age children in BC. Among 12- 17 year-old children who are eligible to be vaccinated, hospitalization is less common in youth who have at least 1 dose of vaccine compared to those who are unvaccinated. There have been no deaths in this age group in BC.

 Vaccination coverage among 12-17 year-old children continues to increase throughout BC, although there are differences across regions. By October 14, 2021, one-dose coverage among 12-17 year-old children was 82% and two-dose coverage was 73% provincially.

 Expanded public posting of potential exposures in Kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12) schools was initiated for all regional health authorities on September 28, 2021. There have been 1,388 postings among 510 (27%) of schools provincially between September 7 and October 9, 2021 (some notifications were added retrospectively).

 Regional Analysis: Interior Health Authority reported 80 clusters where COVID-19 transmission may have occurred in the classroom setting during the first five weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. The clusters, which consist of two or more cases, were reported in 46 (12%) K-12 schools. Most of these clusters (median of 3 cases) were slightly larger than the average cluster size during the 2020-2021 school year.