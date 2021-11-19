Scams of the week

One from Telus ? – home security systems
Just got one – arrest warrant issued for me for getting illegal goods at the border. Wow that was a really new one.
Can you add anything
I still think the telecommunications companies could stop this but refuse to protect their customers relying heavily on obedient customers who pay their bills –
what would Telus do if everyone switched to Bell?
Comments
Mike Hobson says
I got the same call a few weeks ago on my answering machine. Just had to laugh at this one!