Saturday morning fire next to Hwy 97 north

Time: 7:33

Location: West side of Highway 97 just north of Sundial Rd at Vaseux Lake

What: Residents heard a bang like an explosion – fire was adjacent to a power pole but transformer spotted

Fortis BC and Oliver Fire Department attended

While FortisBC briefly reported on their outage map that all South Okanagan residents had their power restored, it now appears more than 500 residents in Okanagan Falls remain without power.

The outage is believed to have been caused by a bird that shorted a power line north of Oliver, sparking a small grass fire. The Oliver Fire Department quickly doused the blaze.