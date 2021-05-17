Saturday morning about 4:30

A senior officer of the Oliver Fire Department relates a story

First a call about heavy smoke and a truck on fire. It had entered into the centre of Triangle Park south of Subway and torched

Then a second call about a fire at Remedy Rx – with a person breaking the window of the (left) exit door and starting a blaze in a section for clothing

Fire engines dispatched to both locations – very close together and all indications are that video seen shows the same individual

Water poured on and the crews made quick work of knocking the fire down and then the mop up and cleaning and removal began.

RCMP in charge of an investigation. If you have information contact the local detachment.