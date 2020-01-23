Saturday February 15 – Innovation – Argon Solar

Come learn about what’s new in solar innovation, grid-tie installations,
debunk some myths and know the facts about solar!
We will discuss the following:
Fortis – Net Metering Changes
Grid-tie vs. Off-grid solar – do I need batteries?
Facts and figures – the real numbers on solar
Expected return on your investment (ROI)
Which inverter is right for you?
EV Charging – what makes sense
Date And Time
Sat, 15 February 2020
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location
Oliver Parks & Recreation
6359 Park Drive
Oliver, BC
