Saturday February 15 – Innovation – Argon Solar

Come learn about what’s new in solar innovation, grid-tie installations,

debunk some myths and know the facts about solar!

We will discuss the following:

Fortis – Net Metering Changes

Grid-tie vs. Off-grid solar – do I need batteries?

Facts and figures – the real numbers on solar

Expected return on your investment (ROI)

Which inverter is right for you?

EV Charging – what makes sense

Date And Time

Sat, 15 February 2020

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location

Oliver Parks & Recreation

6359 Park Drive