Sales up !!



CPE News (4/7/2021) – Zonda, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, has acquired Urban Analytics Inc., a premier Vancouver based multifamily and urban data and analytics company.

Led by Managing Principal Michael Ferreira of Osoyoos and

Principal Jon Bennest of Delta, Urban Analytics provides real estate industry stakeholders with the tools and intelligence to make better decisions.

Newport Beach, California based Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. Zonda serves a diverse cross-category audience, including homebuilders, land brokers and developers, mortgage lenders, finance professionals, building product manufacturers, and many more.

Following this acquisition, Zonda plans to expand its client base into major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, as well as add urban market coverage to its existing suite of solutions in the U.S.

In 2018, MidOcean acquired and merged Hanley Wood and Meyers Research and rebranded the combined company to Zonda in 2020.

Including Urban Analytics, Zonda has completed three add-on acquisitions and is seeking target with up to US $50 million in EBITDA.