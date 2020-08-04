Safety measures for Hwy 97 north of Penticton coming

Beginning this fall, median barriers will be installed on sections of Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland and Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon, improving safety for area residents, commercial truck drivers and tourists.

“Improving safety for people is our top priority and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”

Crews will be working on two highly travelled sections of Highway 97 and Highway 97A. Once completed, the centre barrier will divide the highway along these segments, improving safety and preventing head-on collisions and other crossover accidents.

Two separate tenders will be issued. The first is for the installation of median and roadside barriers on sections of eight kilometres of Highway 97 between West Bench Hill Road and Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park. The roadside barrier will connect with the existing roadside barrier. Work on this project is anticipated to start in early fall.

The second tender is for the installation of continuous median barriers on a 5.9-kilometre section of Highway 97A between Smith Drive in Armstrong and Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. Work on this project is anticipated to begin late this year.

Drivers can expect minor delays during these projects, as the installation work will occur outside the peak traffic hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The ministry appreciates people’s patience during the work. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic personnel.