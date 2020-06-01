Rural Area “B” Cawston – Flood alert

EOC Update:

Evacuation Order Issued Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the RDOS due to immediate danger to life safety due to flooding along the Similkameen River in Electoral Area “B”.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Operations Centre advises that a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) has been declared in Electoral Area “B”.

Residents are likely to be impacted by flood waters and the threat to life and safety, and property damage exists. This flooding emergency requires prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property.

The RDOS, its employees, servants and agents are empowered pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the

Emergency Program Act to do all acts and implement all procedures that are considered necessary to prevent or to alleviate the effects of the emergency.

Ordered by Karla Kozakevich May 31, 2020 to remain in force for seven days until June 6, 2020 at midnight unless cancelled by order of RDOS or the Minister responsible. The RDOS continues to be in communication with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB).

Members of RCMP and Penticton Search and Rescue will be expediting this action. The Evacuation Order is in effect for 186 Chopaka Road. A map of the evacuation area is attached.

Evacuation Alert Issued

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the RDOS due to the threat of flooding in Electoral Area B due to the potential danger to life, health, and property damage. The RDOS has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following properties:

1049 Chopaka Rd

1050 Chopaka Rd

1101 Chopaka Rd

The Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.