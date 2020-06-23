Rumour confirmed

Oliver – Firearms stolen during break and enter at Canadian Tire store.

On June 13th, 2020, at 3:30 a.m., a male suspect broke the glass front door to the Canadian Tire store in Oliver, BC.

Once inside the store, the man was able to enter a locked firearms cabinet, in which he removed four firearms along with ammunition. He then fled out the same front door, and into a parked car where another male driver was waiting.

The firearms stolen: Mossberg Patriot Night Train 300, bolt action, Mossberg Maverick hinge action shotgun, Ruger 10-22 .22 rifle, Savage Model Rascal Target .22 bolt action rifle.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, and Police are hoping the public may be able to identify him.

The Oliver RCMP is requesting that if you have any information on this, or any other crime, to contact them at 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).