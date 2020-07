Following are the winners of the Oliver Rotary 400 Club for July 6 – Early Bird Draw of $500 and the 2 regular draws of $52.00 and $100. I have notified the winners and advised the Club.

July 6, 2020 EARLY BIRD $ 500.00 291 Gail Barriskill July 6, 2020 Regular $ 52.00 195 Sabrena Kemeny $ 100.00 350 Millie Wilding

Thank you for all your support of the Oliver Rotary Club.