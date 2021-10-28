Ron Worth – rest in peace

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Worth announce his passing due to pneumonia and complications of his battle with cancer. With his loving wife of 28 years, Diane, by his side he passed on Monday, October 25 at the Oliver General Hospital just 10 days shy of his 86th birthday.

Born on November 4,1935 in Penticton, Ron grew up in Okanagan Falls and graduated from South Okanagan Senior Secondary. He joined the Canadian Air Force out of high school and went on to a 32 year career with IBM in various parts of Canada. Upon his retirement from IBM Ron became a realtor, eventually returning to OK Falls and Oliver as co-owner of the Royal LePage office. He was active in Rotary, serving 2 terms as President, a huge supporter of Air Cadets and a champion of many local charitable causes.

Starting in 1997, Ron and Diane shared their love of Vaseux Lake with the world when they opened “Worths’ on The Water Bed and Breakfast”. They played host to many wonderful people from all parts of the world and continued operating it until Covid and Ron’s failing health forced the recent closure.

A warm and kind person Ron was loved by many. He was always ready to share a story of Okanagan Falls early days with anyone, particularly over a glass of good red wine! Ron loved to sing and to sit by the fireplace with a cup of tea.

Ron is survived by his wife Diane, his son Colin (Leslie) Worth, daughter Jan Worth, grandsons Colby and Rhett Trueman, ex-wife Ann (Bomford) Cramer, his sister Barb Draper of Kelowna, and brother Tom (Linda) Worth of Mill Bay. He leaves behind 10 step-grandchildren Ryanne, Lauren, Jayce, Caden, Ruby, Tynan, Olivia, Sydney, Sophie and Luke as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was pre-deceased by his parents Mona and Tom Worth, step-mother Vivien, brothers-in-law Norm Draper and Frank Denutte, and step-brother Daryl Wilkins.

A private family Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday October 30 at St Barbara’s Anglican Church in OK Falls, with an open reception following at OK Falls Seniors Centre at 3:00. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for both gatherings. Funeral arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Home in Penticton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to West Coast Kids or the Canadian Cancer Society.