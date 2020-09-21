Ron Hovanes to run for Liberal Party nomination

The problem for Ron and or other people interested – the provincial organizing committee has not set a date for a nomination.

ODN has contacted other interested parties and the provincial organizing committee with no results….

Hovanes told Oliver Daily News he has stated clearly in the past an interest in the nomination and has been surprised a nomination meeting had not been scheduled.

***

No word from the New Democratic Party – seems at least one SO town councillor interested in addition to a rural director from the Grand Forks area.