Roly in the morning

On the phone this morning with Roly Russell, – he stating he is feeling good about the voting results from Saturday – but out of respect for all those that chose a mail-in ballot or absentee voters – he wants to wait until the final numbers are in.

The major tv networks and Canadian Press declared a majority government early Saturday night with a percentage of the popular vote at close to 50 percent.

The same for Boundary Similkameen as the only riding in the centre of the province to go ORANGE.

Russell says he has thanked Linda Larson for her service and states that fellow candidates ran a clean campaign which he really appreciated.

He states the NDP has to do a better job of representing the Interior. He agrees that Boundary Similkameen is a vast territory but said he can drive it all in one day.

And with email, contact with government is much better than in the distant past and that Covid-19 has proven government can use technology to overcome distance.