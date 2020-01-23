Fun on ice – curling style

This winter the Oliver Curling Club has partnered with Rock Solid Productions Inc. and Curling Canada to bring the popular Rocks & Rings floor curling program (including all the equipment and instruction) to local elementary schools.

About 345 students at Oliver Elementary School, SenPokChin Elementary School and Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School got to try out floor curling this month. Instructor Garry Wilson and Oliver Curling Club volunteer Walter Colk introduced students to some curling basics in their gyms. As Walter can confirm, the students enthusiastically embraced the game and had a great time!

And now we add the ice!

Kids of all ages and their families and friends are invited to the Oliver Curling Club’s FAMILY FUN DAY on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 2 pm. The cost is $20 per family, or $5 per person. On-ice lessons, equipment, lunch, game and prizes for kids are all included! No curling experience is needed. Just dress in warm, stretchy layers and bring clean runners and mitts or gloves (plus a bike or hockey helmet for kids under 12 years). Please sign up with Cathy Pidduck: call 250-689-9295 or email cpidduck@gmail.com.

Plus we have more opportunities for any youth (7-17 years old) wanting to curl—and for all experience and skill levels. Check out our website: eastlinkcurlingcentre.ca for more information and how to register in our:

• Oliver Junior Curling Bonspiel on Saturday, February 1 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

• Junior League on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 pm (look under Leagues)

We hope to see you all on Saturday at the Eastlink Curling Centre (735 McKinney Road, Oliver)!