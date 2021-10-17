Rob – you are clear from future duty – Last call

Robert Somerville lived and educated in Oliver before taking over his father’s printing business.

Once Rob moved to Okanagan Falls, he found yet another way to serve his community with the Fire Department there.

Rob was awarded a Medal for Exemplary Service from the Governor General of Canada for his service to the Okanagan Falls Fire Department. He was also awarded a medal from British Columbia Fire Service for Long Service: 1995 – 2020.

In OK Falls: Our flag will be lowered to half mast on October 17th, for 5 days in observation of his passing.

In Oliver: Kelowna dispatcher opened channel at 1055 am October 17 and fired up the Oliver VFD siren.

Rob was a quiet man. Rob married, had children, and served his community.

He will be missed. Many of us will swell up with tears – as I am doing today.