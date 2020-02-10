Road rage near Vaseux Lake

Kicking truck incident – request for information

RCMP in Oliver are hoping the public can identify a man in an alleged road-rage incident.

On Friday February 7th, at 6:00 p.m., officers in Oliver attended to a report of an apparent road-rage incident. A driver was traveling south into Oliver near the Vaseux Lake rest area, when they were tail-gated by a dark coloured pick-up truck.

Once they drove onto Tucelnuit Drive from Highway 97, they pulled over to the side of the road to allow the truck to pass.

The driver of the truck also stopped, got out of their vehicle, and approached the other driver.

The driver of the truck began to yell, and subsequently kicked the victim’s vehicle before getting back into their own vehicle and continuing south on Tucelnuit Drive.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian, male, mid 40’s, short, stocky build, with dark coloured hair and facial hair, with a “smoker’s” voice.

If anyone has information on this occurrence, they’re encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP, 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).