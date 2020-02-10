Road rage near Vaseux Lake

Kicking truck incident – request for information
RCMP in Oliver are hoping the public can identify a man in an alleged road-rage incident.
On Friday February 7th, at 6:00 p.m., officers in Oliver attended to a report of an apparent road-rage incident. A driver was traveling south into Oliver near the Vaseux Lake rest area, when they were tail-gated by a dark coloured pick-up truck.
Once they drove onto Tucelnuit Drive from Highway 97, they pulled over to the side of the road to allow the truck to pass.
The driver of the truck also stopped, got out of their vehicle, and approached the other driver.
The driver of the truck began to yell, and subsequently kicked the victim’s vehicle before getting back into their own vehicle and continuing south on Tucelnuit Drive.
The suspect is described as: Caucasian, male, mid 40’s, short, stocky build, with dark coloured hair and facial hair, with a “smoker’s” voice.
If anyone has information on this occurrence, they’re encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP, 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments
Bill Eggert says
It is a common occurrence for some people to drive below the speed limit until they get to the 4 lane, at which time they step on it, sometimes going up to 20 clicks over the speed limit only to break at the end of the 4 lane preventing any passing without risking a big fine.
It is the source of much frustration, and apparently some road rage. Not saying that is what happened here, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Grace Raber says
Can’t help but wonder why the truck didn’t / couldn’t get around them on the 4-lane. ( Near McIntrye Bluff )
Michele lawrence says
It started when victim pulled out of oliver ranch road she pulled over twice the second time the assailant got out of his dark truck this is at 6 pm also, physically assaulted vechile and tried to reach through window to choke victim as he is verbally assaulting her the whole time when he quit she tried to git licence plate but he chased victim back into her vechile she tried to identify but it was dark and traumatized.
Publisher: Since a victim ( reportee ) and the alleged road rage’r not identified by police I shall allow this comment. That particular intersection is very difficult to maneuver more at night. You must look to the right, the left, the right and left again before entering the highway – I can almost understand how conflict can occur. My rule is to know when conflict could occur and avoid that by observation, reduction of speed.
The police will sort it out if the truck is found. Now that we know it was dark and identification difficult I apologize for earlier statements.