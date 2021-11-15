River at Tulameen rising – Emergency Measures in place at RDOS

Latest Updates
EOC Update: Flooding in Electoral Area H
Sunday, November 14, 2021 11:00 pm
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is activated due to flooding in the Tulameen area in Electoral Area H.
Click here to view the Evacuation Order.
Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of unsafe debris and to stay clear of floodwaters.
EOC Update: Evacuation Order issued for Electoral Area H
Sunday, November 14, 2021 9:45 pm
Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for 34 addresses due to immediate danger to life safety due to Tulameen River flooding in Electoral Area H.
Search and Rescue under the direction of RCMP will be expediting notifications and enforcement.
EOC activated due to flooding in Tulameen area in Electoral Area H
