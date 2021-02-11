RFP – sent out for Regional Pool ???

Osoyoos Indian Band, Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos Issue Request for Proposal

The Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver along with Osoyoos Indian Band are officially issuing a Request for Proposal to assess the feasibility of building and operating a Regional Aquatic Centre.

These communities have long expressed desire for a year-round indoor aquatic facility to enhance quality of life, provide leisure and fitness activities, attract amenity migrants to the region, promote economic development and serve the visitor population including a growing winter “snowbird” population.