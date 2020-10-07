Rest in peace

SHERYL ELLEN HOPKINS, nee BOTT

February 25, 1963 – October 2, 2020

Age 57

We are sad to announce the passing of Sheryl, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband Robin, and daughters Melissa and Christine after a pulmonary embolism and significant cerebral hemorrhage.

Sheryl is predeceased by her father Garry Bott (August 30, 2019), uncle Grant Bott, uncle Al Beach, uncle Bob Erickson and uncle Ray Stevens.

Sheryl is survived by her mother Joyce Bott (Oliver), husband Robin Hopkins (Oliver), daughter Melissa Morrow (Paul and wonderful grandson Ryan, Comox), daughter Christine Hopkins (Maple Ridge), brother Gordon Bott (Cathy, Alex and Lindsey, Tsawwassen), sister Tracey Pedersen (Jaren and Megan, Bridesville), aunt Gail Erickson (Oliver), aunt Phyllis Beach (Kelowna), aunt Pauline Stevens (Williams Lake), parents-in-law Joyce and Dale Hopkins (Craig, Jeff and Joyce, Osoyoos)

Sheryl moved many times in her childhood as her dad Garry’s jobs entailed many re-locations. Sheryl was born in New Westminster and grew up in Coquitlam, Kamloops, Golden, Donald, Prince George, and finally settling in Oliver attending Tuc-el-nuit Elementary School in Grade 7, and SOSS thereafter.

Sheryl loved to travel internationally. She attended Prep School in Ensenada, Mexico 1980-81 between Grades 11 and 12 here at SOSS. Sheryl studied Spanish while at UVIC for 2 years upon graduating from high school to understand what she was saying, and why. Sheryl also taught Spanish at Oliver OK College. Forever afterwards, she constantly surprised people as this tall, pretty, strawberry-blonde Caucasian girl who was fluent in Spanish. Deep down, this made her feel special. Sheryl attended UBC for a year after UVIC but decided to take a year off and work at Expo 86. On May 17, 1986 Sheryl married Robin Hopkins, originally from Osoyoos, whom she had met 2 years earlier. On October 31, 1987, the precious Hallowe’en baby, Melissa, was born and a second adorable daughter, Christi, followed on April 19, 1989. Not wanting the kids to grow up in the Lower Mainland, the family packed up and moved to the quaint, family oriented hamlet of Oliver.

With husband Robin, she joyfully used her Spanish while traveling to several Mexican destinations as well as most recently, Varadero, Cuba last November. Most memorable was the family trip to Disneyland with her parents in 1998.

Sheryl was looking forward to retiring in the spring of 2021, buying a Class C motorhome, and exploring the Kootenays and the U.S. Pacific Coast, COVID permitting. Alas, this was not to be.

Sheryl ventured into diverse occupational fields in her life. While in high school she was a chair-side assistant for the extraordinary Dr Ng, then experienced a multitude of jobs during Expo 86 in Vancouver, of which she was very proud. She worked as cashier and service counter personnel at Oliver Super Valu where mother Joyce and both daughters also worked, followed by teller at Oliver Valley First Credit Union, and B.C. Government Real Estate Assessor in Vernon. Through UBC Sauder School of Business she became a Canadian Residential Appraiser working at Inland Appraisers in Penticton. She then spent the last 3+ years at Oliver CIBC where she assisted high-value clients and allowed her to spend more time within her own community. Sheryl always exemplified a solid work ethic and was very proud of the service and assistance she provided.

In her early years, Sheryl loved to sew and quilt. She played clarinet in the school band and always had a good ear for music. Sheryl enjoyed reading, puttering in the garden, and being “Grandma ” to grandson Ryan, now four and a half years old.

The family requests that those wishing to donate should consult the website,

www.joeannashouse.com. JoeAnna’s House provides unsurpassed dedication in offering exquisite yet comfortable lodging to out of town relatives of loved ones requiring life-saving care in Kelowna General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. The benefits of donations are direct and immediate. A sanctuary we appreciated in the midst of tragedy.

The incredible staff of KGH were kind and compassionate – particularly Dr Vikas Chaubey and the competent, empathetic and respectful ICU nurses working often in no-win situations. We honestly believe that my beautiful wife Sheryl could not have received better care anywhere in the world. We are, and will be forever grateful from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Soliloquy For Sheryl, My Love

How long before I awaken and not expect you to be there.

This brings me great sadness. Bittersweet.

Perpetual. Bit by bit. Memories fade. The guilt.

Perfectionism. A double-edged sword. Lethal.

The black dog of depression. Constantly nipping.

An embolism. Your saviour. A blessing in disguise.

Could I have done more.

Can you ever forgive me. Forgive myself.

I did my best, my Love.

I am sorry. So sorry.

Emotional descent into the depths of despair.

The pain. So much pain.

Anesthesia. Coping.

You have found peace, my Love.

Finally, peace.

I am sorry. So sorry.

Forever, my Love.

Rob