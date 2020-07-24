Rest in peace – Tracy Mandau

Obituary for the late

Owen (Tracy) Mandau

August 26, 1955 – July 18, 2020

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Mr. Owen (Tracy) Mandau of Oliver passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 64 years.

He was predeceased by his father Bill Mandau.

Tracy will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Melodee of 42 years; son Ryan (Trish) and grandson Cohen; daughter Hayley (Bryden) and grandson Dominic; mother Mona Mandau of Penticton; brother Warren (Barb) of Peachland; sisters Roxanne (Ron) Fitzpatrick of Penticton and Hillary (Bob) Dacosta of Penticton; brother-in-law Kim Jorde of Osoyoos; brother-in-law Greg Jorde of Williams Lake; sister-in-law Carol (Chester) Toth of Kamloops; many nieces, nephews and extended family; Gary Venables, best friend since childhood and Gunner, who faithfully was always at Tracy’s feet.

Tracy was born at St. Martin’s Hospital in Oliver on August 26, 1955 and grew up on McCuddy Street. Lots of memories of his childhood always came up and he loved talking about the good times.

He worked for V-Line Construction for several years before starting and becoming owner/operator of White Lake Backhoe Services.

Tracy enjoyed travelling which included trips to Cuba, Las Vegas and the Dominican Republic but his favourite was the 5th wheel on Mirror Lake where his boat was steps away, moored on Kootenay Lake. He spent at least a week from May to October every month.

Over the years, Tracy played hockey and slo-pitch as well as volunteered his time on the board of directors for the Sportsmen’s Association and the Oliver Branch of Ducks Unlimited.

He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in the Christian Valley, fishing on Kootenay Lake, being on his boat, riding his motorcycle on the backroads, visiting with friends and quadding which included many trips with groups of friends all over the Okanagan and Kootenays.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com