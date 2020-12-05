Rest in peace, Ron – my friend

Ronald George Pidduck

September 18, 1949 – December 3, 2020

On December 3, 2020 Ron passed away at home surrounded by family after a long hard fought battle with Cancer at the age 71.

Ron was predeceased by his parents George Edwin and Grace Margaret of Courtice, ON

Ron was raised in Courtice, ON where his grandparents Edwin (Ted) and Mary Kate Pidduck were some of the first inhabitants of the area.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Cathryn and his two children Michelle of Kelowna, BC and Scott (Maria) as well as his much loved grandsons Benjamin and Jacob of Mississauga, ON.

Ron and Cathryn started their married life in Bownmanville ON, and moved to Peterborough where he ran the Bankruptcy office of Allan Lawson Fischer Inc until he retired in 2004. In retirement Ron and Cathryn enjoyed travelling full time in their RV where they saw much of Canada and the US, meeting new friends and having adventures. They decided to settle in Oliver BC in 2006.

Ron was an active participant in community of Oliver, enjoying various volunteer opportunities over the years. He spent time working with the Desert Valley Hospice Society, The Oliver Friends of the Library, the Oliver Curling Club and many activities through Oliver Parks and Recreation. His hobbies included golf, photography, cycling and spending time with his family.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his dog Mason, and could often be found walking on the many area trails. Ron enjoyed meeting the other dog owners in the community.

The family would like to thank the Team at the Penticton Cancer Center, Oliver Palliative Care and Dr. G. Tarr for their support.

Ron will be missed in the Arbor Crest Community and by the many dogs he met on his walks.

Donations gratefully accepted for the Desert Valley Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society.

A virtual service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com