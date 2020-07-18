Rest in peace Robert

ROBERT Stelkia

NOVEMBER 9, 1963 – JULY 11, 2020

OBITUARY

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Mr. Robert Stelkia of Oliver passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 56 years. He will be fondly remembered by his living family and friends.

Celebration of Life For Robert Stelkia Saturday July 18th, 2020

3:00 pm Procession from Okanagan Correctional Centre to Robert’s Ranch (Wolf Creek Trail Rides) 2104 McKinney Road

4:00 pm Placing of pitch post and ash burial

ODN – condolences to Jane, Marie, Aaron, and Dora and all the children and relatives of Robert – not mentioned here.