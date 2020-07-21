Rest in Peace Robert

Obituary for Robert Stelkia

On Saturday, July 11 th , 2020 Robert Stelkia of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home and ranch on McKinney Road at age 56.

Robert was a loving father, dedicated grandpa, devoted son, loyal brother and wonderful friend who will be dearly missed by many.

Robert was predeceased by his father Harvey Robert Ross and sister Carol-Mae Ross.

He will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his mother Jane Stelkia; daughters Silvia, Jessica, and Jaclyn Stelkia and their mother Silvia Budavari; grandchildren Stella and

Mason Fogg, and Decker Land; brothers Bill Ross and Aaron Stelkia; sisters Marie, Sheri, and Dora Stelkia, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Robert was born in Penticton BC on November 9 th , 1963 and grew up in OK Falls and Oliver. In his younger years Rob loved to rodeo, he was a tough bull rider and also rode saddlebronc. He was a gentle and kind cowboy who ran Wolf Creek Trail rides for 28 years. He was most recently employed by the Okanagan Correctional Centre where he passionately ran the horse program. Rob wore many hats throughout the years not only as a rancher but also working for Fortis B.C., building pipelines, owning and operating a small trucking company, working security for movie sets and for the Osoyoos Indian Band, among many other things.

He will be remembered by the community for always driving around in his big red trucks with his dog by his side and enjoying a meal from Crucetti’s. He enjoyed spending time with his mother and children, teaching his grandchildren to ride, and talking to them about horses and the land. He loved to ride his horses but also more recently loved riding his motorcycle. Rob enjoyed seeing the world and the land he grew up on. He made trips overseas to Germany, enjoyed exploring the Okanagan/Okanogan territory, and most recently the Wounded Knee Memorial Motorcycle ride to South Dakota. He was a man of vast knowledge and few words, of passion and love. His strong and calm presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life was held to honour his memory Saturday July, 18th , 2020 starting with a large procession from Okanagan Correctional Centre to his final resting place, his ranch and

home.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com