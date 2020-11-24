Rest in peace

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister Jo-Anne Emerson (nee Casorso)

Jo-Anne was born in Oliver BC on April 29, 1960 the youngest of 4 children and the only girl. After high school Jo-Anne moved to Vancouver for schooling where she met the love of her life and settled in Burnaby to raise their family.

Jo-Anne will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend as well as for her caring and generous nature, But to us she will always be remembered as the family history keeper, who knew all the names, faces, birthdays and recipes.

Jo-Anne passed on November 17, 2020 with her beloved husband by her side. She leaves behind her husband Sandy, her children Samantha and Kevin, her brothers Dave (Wanda), Stan (Debbie), and Ron (Ruth) as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

The family is planning to have a celebration of Jo-Anne’s life when we are able to gather together again, and as such there will be no service at this time