Rest in peace

Obituary for the late

Merle Reginald Mills

July 24, 1936 – November 14, 2020

On Saturday, November 14 2020, Mr. Merle Reginald Mills (of Oliver, B.C.) passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital with his beloved wife of 35 years at his side. He was 84 years old.

Reg will be missed and forever remembered by his loving wife Margaret; sons Byron (Shirley), Mark (Karen); step-sons Trevor and Kevin (Linda); daughter Cindy; brothers Ronald, Elroy (Marguerite) and Vernon (Marie); sister Irene (Eldon); cousin Charles Skerry; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren, four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Reg left the East Coast when he began his career as an Air Traffic Controller in the Royal Canadian Air Force. His long and successful career included two postings in Europe: one in Marville, France and another in Lahr, Germany.

During his distinguished career he received awards including the Good Show Award in 1973, for recovering a panic-stricken lost pilot in severe weather. After retiring as a Master Warrant Officer from the Air Force, Reg decided he wasn’t ready to hang up his briefcase just yet. He went on to enjoy a second career doing income tax returns in Portage La Prairie for ten years.

Reg and Margaret enjoyed traveling and specifically, escaping the Canadian cold. They spent twenty-two years wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Reg also enjoyed traveling across Canada from coast to coast visiting children and grandchildren.

In his younger years, Reg participated in curling and in later years, enjoyed watching it on tv. Other pastimes over the years included computers, playing crib, biking, mountain climbing and hiking in the desert.

At Reg’s request, there will be no service or visitation. For those who wish to do so, donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, or an act of kindness may be expressed to another.

