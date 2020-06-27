Respected hotelier in Osoyoos let go……

We have reached out to Don – at Walnut Beach

Jack – “no comment”

Basis of story – Walnut Beach Resort is a strata Hotel and according to the story – Manager discharged.

Confirmed by 3 reliable sources

Don Brogan is a director of the Destination Osoyoos board of directors.

In the past, Don has served on the BC Hotel Association Board of Directors (2008-2016), the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, The Osoyoos Chamber of Commerce, Oliver Chamber of Commerce, and the Desert Wine Country Tourism Association.

What is your personal interest in Osoyoos and Tourism?

“I have lived most of my life in the Osoyoos region and feel blessed to be able to continue living and working in the region. Tourism is the largest economical driver besides Agriculture and the three forms of government in our area. To not want to plan for and manage that economic driver that is so important to our livelihood would be a mistake. My business is all about tourism, but growing up here and having a family business operating for more than 40 tears, I know that tourism boosts many different businesses in our economy so that we all benefit from it.”

Since 2014, he has also been on the Board of Directors of TOTA – Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.